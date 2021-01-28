Mobile Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed with Knife

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Police fatally shot a man in Alabama who they say was armed with a knife and ran away as officers were attempting to detain him. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste says the shooting happened Tuesday evening following a traffic stop. News outlets report that a man who was a passenger in the car ran away after it stopped. Police say the officer used a stun gun on the man but he got up and ran again. Battiste says the same scenario happened again with another officer before the man was shot. Authorities identify the dead man as 37-year-old Edward Nicholas Bittner.

