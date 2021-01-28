State Health Officials to Lay Out Time Frame on When More People Can Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations

Alabama will soon announce a time frame for expanding who can get COVID-19 vaccinations. State Health Officer Scott Harris made the announcement Thursday during budget hearings.

Legislators say there is widespread public frustration and anger over the vaccine rollout. Harris said the state will provide more information Friday.

He said supply is the main problem in trying to get more people vaccinations since there is not enough to go around.

