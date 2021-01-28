Sunny, But Cool And Breezy Monday Afternoon; Cold Monday Night

by Ben Lang

It feels more like winter again across central and south Alabama. Morning lows were in the upper 30s to low 40s, but probably would have been lower if it weren’t for lingering low clouds and a breezy north to northwest wind. Speaking of the wind, wind speeds are still in the 10 to 15 mph range at midday, and likely stay there for the rest of the afternoon. Winds subside tonight, allowing temperatures to fall further than they did last night. For the rest of Thursday, expect an abundantly sunny sky, though high temperatures only peak in the low to perhaps mid 50s. This evening features temperatures falling from the 40s into the 30s. Overnight lows range from the upper 20s to low 30s.

Friday looks mostly sunny and a bit milder, with highs temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Friday night turns cold once more, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

The weekend begins with a decent amount of sunshine Saturday morning, but clouds increase during the afternoon. Some showers are possible prior to midnight, as our next storm system approaches from the west. Expect highs in the mid 60s Saturday. Rain becomes more widespread Saturday night through Sunday morning. There could be some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather looks unlikely at the moment. Sunday’s high temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s. Much of the rain could taper off Sunday afternoon, and comes to and end Sunday night. However, looks like clouds could hang around through the rest of the day and Sunday night. Sunday night lows fall into the low to mid 40s.

Monday may feature a considerable amount of clouds while the upper level system associated with Sunday’s rain lingers overhead. Otherwise, expect a cooler and breezy day, with highs in the 50s. Monday night lows fall into the 30s. Tuesday looks sunnier, but cool with highs in the 50s. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s. Next Wednesday features a sun/cloud mix with afternoon highs in the low 60s. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with showers possible as our next weather system approaches from the west.