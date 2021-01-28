The Hammer Makes One Last Trip to Where He Hit No. 715

by Alabama News Network Staff

ATLANTA (AP) – The Hammer made one last trip to the spot where he hit No. 715. Hank Aaron’s funeral service in Atlanta featured two former presidents and baseball’s longtime commissioner. Afterward, the hearse detoured on its way to the cemetery to swing through the site of the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. That’s where Aaron broke one of America’s most iconic records when he passed Babe Ruth on April 8, 1974. The stadium is long gone, but a modest marker remains in what is now a parking lot. The police-escorted procession passed through the lot on its way to historic South-View Cemetery.

