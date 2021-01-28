Walker NEW TONIGHT- “Back in the Saddle”

by Janae Smith

WALKER TRIES TO RECONNECT WITH HIS CHILDREN – Walker (Jared Padalecki) continues to try to reconnect with his family but finds that his kids have developed new routines with Liam (Keegan Allen). Back at work, Captain James (Coby Bell) tells Walker he needs to get recertified to be a Ranger, but old memories of Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) hinder his progress. Micki (Lindsey Morgan) investigates a suspicious fire.

