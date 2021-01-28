What the Tech? Why You Need to Update Your iPhone or iPad Now

by Alabama News Network Staff

iPhone users like to brag their phones are not susceptible to viruses, malware, and hacks.

iPhones may be less vulnerable than Android devices but they’re still vulnerable.

Apple released an update to its operating systems after it says someone notified the company of flaws in iOS14 and iPadOS 14 that could give hackers the ability to execute code on the devices.

Apple isn’t saying much more than that but urges users to update to the latest operating system as soon as possible.

The vulnerabilities or flaws were discovered in the Kernel and iOS WebKit. Not only does Apple say it is possible hackers could gain access to phones, but it also said the issue may have been actively exploited, meaning someone’s phone has already been affected.

Apple doesn’t say anything more than that but according to the information listed with the update, the company states more information is coming soon. Apple is not identifying the researcher who brought it to the company’s attention.

To check on the update on an iPhone or iPad, go to settings, then “General” and if the updated needs to be installed you will see it by tapping “search for updates”. You’ll be prompted to accept the user agreement and the download and installation will begin.

For the best and fastest update, do not install until you are on your home WiFi connection.

The update and installation will take several minutes so it’s best to do it when you’re not expecting to receive an important phone call.