Alabama Moving to Phase 1-B of Vaccinations

by Jerome Jones

The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced that Alabama is moving to the next stage of coronavirus vaccinations.

Beginning on February 8, phase 1-B will begin.

This includes educators, certain frontline manufacturing workers, food and agriculture workers, public transit workers, corrections workers, postal service and judiciary workers.

The group will also include citizens age 65 and up and state legislators.

ADPH is also planning mass drive-through vaccination clinics at eight locations throughout the state, and officials say Alabama will begin to receive an additional 10,000 doses per week of Moderna vaccine.

Officials say the eight locations should be able to administer 1,000 shots per day.

When the new phase begins on February 8, more than 1.5 million Alabama residents will be eligible for vaccinations.

However, there is still not enough vaccine in the state for everyone who will be eligible, and people are urged to be patient.

As of Friday, the state has administered 323,875 vaccinations and has received 772,275 doses.