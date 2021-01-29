Alabama School Coronavirus Dashboard for January 29

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released an updated school dashboard of coronavirus cases for January 29. This is the third weekly report of the year.

Overall, there are 2,491 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for this week. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

School systems are teaching students in a variety of in-person or virtual formats. Montgomery Public Schools will revert to an all-virtual format starting Monday.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for the week:

Montgomery Public Schools – 67 (80 last week)

Autauga County Schools – 33 (25 last week)

Elmore County Schools – 45 (38 last week)

Pike Road Schools – 8 (11 last week)

Dallas County Schools – fewer than 5 (13 last week)

Selma City Schools – 5 (fewer than 5 last week)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD