Cicely Tyson Was Part of a Movie Shot in Selma in 1967

by Alabama News Network Staff

We told you last night about the death of legendary actress Cicely Tyson at the age of 96. Her long career included a role in a movie that was shot in Selma.

The film is “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter”, which was shot in 1967 and released by Warner Brothers the following year. The film features a lot of shots of Selma, including of buildings that are no longer standing.

The movie followed the personal struggles of several people, including Tyson’s character of Portia, who had conflicts with her father, a doctor played by Percy Rodriguez.

Alan Arkin starred in the film, and he and Tyson hung out at our Channel 8 studios in Selma during the filming of the movie, and even sometimes appeared on our TV variety show, “Anything Goes.”

Arkin and actress Sondra Locke received Academy Award nominations for their performance.

Tyson had already been seen on film and television for more than a decade when “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” was released. It was a small part in her award-winning career that spanned more than 70 years.