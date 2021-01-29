Cold Friday Night; Even Milder Saturday With Showers Late

by Ben Lang

It was a mostly sunny and mild Friday afternoon for central and south Alabama, after a cold morning. While morning lows fell into the upper 20s to low 30s, afternoon highs rebounded into the upper 50s and low 60s. Thanks to a light to calm wind and a mostly clear sky this evening, temperatures fall quickly. Temperatures may hold in the upper 40s through 7PM, but fall into the low 40s by 9PM, and into the 30s after that. Overnight lows won’t be quite as cold, but still fall into the low to mid 30s.

After another cold morning, Saturday afternoon temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s. Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon, but showers arrive in west Alabama by the late evening. This in advance of a fast-moving cold front that should push into and through our area Sunday. Rain becomes more widespread area-wide Saturday night through Sunday morning. There could be some rumbles of thunder, but severe weather is not expected. Saturday night lows only fall into the 50s thanks to the clouds and rain.

Most of the rain tapers off Sunday afternoon, and we may see a decent amount of sunshine too. Looks like temperatures could get quite warm, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations across south Alabama could reach the low 70s. Sunday night turns colder in the wake of a cold front. Clouds likely fill back in overhead as well, with lows in the low 40s.

Next Monday could be a raw day for central and south Alabama, with a mostly cloudy sky, cool temperatures, and a breezy northwest wind. Afternoon highs only warm into the 50s, if that. Clouds clear Monday night, then low temperatures fall to near freezing. Tuesday features more sunshine with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night lows fall into the 30s again, then Wednesday afternoon highs rebound into the low 60s under a partly cloudy sky.

The weather pattern changes again Thursday. Clouds increase with a chance for showers late. The chance for rain continues into Friday, and it could be more widespread. Models disagree on next weekend, with the Euro showing Saturday mainly dry with Friday’s front clearing to the southeast. Meanwhile, the GFS pushes through front through too, but brings another round of rain across our area late Saturday through Sunday. Time will tell, but we’ll hold on to a small chance for rain next Saturday for now.