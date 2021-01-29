Eleven Face Drug, Dog-Fighting Charges in Federal Indictment

by Alabama News Network Staff

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Ten Georgia residents and one from Alabama have been indicted on federal charges including drug and dogfighting violations. According to a 136-count federal indictment, unsealed Thursday, 10 of the defendants were involved in a conspiracy between May 2019 and February 2020 to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and 28 grams or more of cocaine base. Federal prosecutors, in a news release, said five of them also were involved in a conspiracy to sponsor and exhibit dogs in a dog fight, and possess, train, transport, deliver and receive dogs for the purpose of having the dogs participate in a dog fight.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved