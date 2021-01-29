Montgomery Public Schools Asks the State to Make Employee Vaccinations a Priority

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore and members of the Montgomery County school board have sent a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris asking that they make the COVID-19 vaccine a priority for MPS employees.

The school system is going all-virtual starting Monday. That decision was made after several employees died of COVID-19 related causes. The school system had allowed families to choose in-person or virtual learning as of January 11.

Moore said that she expected the school system to remain all-virtual until the vaccine became widely given to MPS employees.

In the letter, MPS says several smaller school districts in Alabama have already started getting vaccines. MPS says that with racial minorities more at risk of getting sick and dying of the virus as well as the size of MPS at 28,000 students and 4,500 employees that the state should make vaccinating MPS workers a priority.

The letter requests a written response from Ivey and Harris within seven days.

