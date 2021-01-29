One Juvenile in Custody after Attempted Car Break-in

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say one juvenile is in custody after an attempted car break-in.

Police responded to the 3800 block of Atlanta Highway Friday just before 3:00PM after receiving a shots fired call.

Once they arrived, contact was made with a witness who told police that two juveniles attempted to break into a vehicle. After being confronted, the two juveniles fled the scene.

While fleeing, the suspects fired several rounds in the air. Police say there were no injuries and no property damage.

One juvenile was later taken into custody. No word on the other suspect at this time.

The schools in the area were temporarily placed on lockdown.