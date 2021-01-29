Sunny and Seasonable Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

Overnight the winds became light, and with a clear sky, temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s and lower 30s across the southern half of Alabama. Today will be a sunny and warmer day as highs return to the mid and upper 50s, which is right where temperatures should be this time of year.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Tomorrow will start off sunny and dry and highs return to the mid 60s tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon and rain returns to Alabama tomorrow night, lasting into Sunday. For now the air looks stable, and there is no risk of severe thunderstorms, and probably little thunder. The rain will come to an end late Sunday morning, but clouds will likely linger through the afternoon. Rainfall amounts should be around the one-half inch range for many of us. Sunday’s should remain in the 60s for most places.

HELLO FEBRUARY: Colder air flows into the state behind the departing weekend system and Monday looks to be another chilly day as highs hold in the 40s. For Tuesday and Wednesday expect seasonal temperatures; highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 30s and we remain dry. Rain and storms should return to Alabama by late Thursday and Friday.

Have a phenomenal Friday of fantasies!!!

