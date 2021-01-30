Harmon scores 18; No. 24 Oklahoma tops No. 9 Alabama

by Madison Jaggars

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help No. 24 Oklahoma defeat No. 9 Alabama 66-61 on Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. Oklahoma played without leading scorer Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols. Elijah Harkless scored 14 points and Brady Manek added 12 for the Sooners. Oklahoma became the second team in the past 25 years to beat three top 10 teams in a row. Alex Reese scored 15 points and Jaden Shackelford added 14 for Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s win streak ended at 10 games.