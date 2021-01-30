Hundreds Line Up for Drive Through Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic in Montgomery

by Jerome Jones

On Saturday a drive thru coronavirus vaccination clinic took place in Montgomery, at the old Montgomery Mall.

People 75 years old and older, healthcare workers, and first responders were eligible to receive the vaccine.

Officials administered 1000 does of Moderna Coronavirus vaccine.

There are plans to have at least 8 such site across Alabama in the coming weeks.

People that received the vaccine will return on February 27 to receive their second shot.

At 3:00pm officials had vaccinated 670 people, keeping pace to distribute all 1000 shots by 9pm.

“To anybody that’s hesitant don’t be hesitant and don’t be afraid listen to science and get that vaccination in your arm as quick as you possibly can get it,” said Mary Scott, one of the first in line to get vaccinated Saturday.