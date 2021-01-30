No. 2 Baylor still undefeated after 84-72 win over Auburn

by Madison Jaggars

WACO, Texas (AP) — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with an 84-72 win over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Bears are 16-0. Mitchell swished a 3-pointer with 11 1/2 minutes left to extend Baylor’s lead to 59-43, getting the pass from Jared Butler and making the shot right aft

er coming out of one of his shoes. Jaylin Williams had 17 points to lead five players in double figures for Auburn.