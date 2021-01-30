Showers Arrive Saturday Night And Continue Through Sunday Morning

by Ben Lang

It was a bit more cloudy Saturday, but temperatures were even warmer this afternoon. Highs ranged from the mid to upper 60s for most locations. Temperatures remain mild this evening while clouds gradually increase. Temperatures hover in the mid 50s or so between 7PM and 11PM. Showers could arrive in west Alabama just before midnight, and gradually spread east and become more widespread overnight. Temperatures may rise through Sunday morning, with many locations starting the day in the low 60s.

Showers remain fairly widespread through Sunday morning, but greatly taper off by midday as a cold fronts enters our area. Otherwise, temperatures look quite warm, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds look quite breezy, sustained at 10 to 20 mph. Winds shift from the southwest during the morning to the west in the afternoon as the cold front pushes through our area. Some sunshine could return before the end of the day, but clouds fill back in Sunday night. Temperatures also drop considerably, with upper 30s to low 40s for overnight lows.

Monday looks like a raw day. Expect a mostly cloudy sky with a breezy northwest wind. Temperatures won’t warm much if it all, remaining in the 40s most of the day. A few locations could briefly reach 50°. Clouds clear Monday night, with temperatures falling to near freezing.

Tuesday and Wednesday look nicer. Both days feature plenty of sun with just some fair-weather clouds. Tuesday afternoon highs reach the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday night lows fall back into the 30s, but Wednesday afternoon highs reach the low 60s.

Thursday looks relatively dry, but clouds may increase late in the day. That’s in advance of another front that appears likely to bring rain into our area Friday. Thursday and Friday could be milder temperature-wise, with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

Next weekend’s forecast is murky at best, with little model agreement at the moment. We could see a period of dry weather Saturday, but then showers may return Saturday night through Sunday. Time will tell.