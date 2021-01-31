Mostly Cloudy, Cold, And Windy Through Monday

by Ben Lang

Despite the morning clouds and rain, temperatures warmed into the low and mid 70s across most of our area. Sunshine became quite abundant by the late afternoon, though isolated showers with a few rumbles of thunder lingered into the early evening. The rest of those come to and end tonight, while temperatures fall quickly in the wake of a cold front. Winds become northwesterly at 10 to 15 mph+, while clouds fill back in across our area. Temperatures could hold in the 50s through 11PM, but it will feel colder with the strong wind. Temperatures continue to fall overnight, with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wind chill temperatures remain in the 30s throughout Monday, ode to a northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. The sky remains mostly cloudy, so overall Monday doesn’t look all that pretty. Clouds gradually clear Monday night, but low temperatures fall to near 30°.

Tuesday and Wednesday look nicer, with highs in the 50s Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky. Tuesday night looks cold, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday features a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds increase Thursday in advance of a cold front that arrives Friday. Showers appear possible Thursday night, but rain looks most likely throughout Friday. Temperatures look milder both days, with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s to near 50°.

Next weekend’s forecast is murky, though Saturday morning may feature some rain prior to the departure of Friday’s cold front. We could see another system impact our area Sunday, though models disagree on that. Saturday could feature highs in the upper 50s to low 60s with some sunshine returning for the afternoon. Saturday night likely turns colder. That could hold true for Sunday and next Monday also. Sunshine could be abundant to start the second week of February.