81-Year-old Eclectic Woman Dies in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

A three-vehicle crash at approximately 3:43 p.m. Saturday, Janaury 30, has claimed the life of an Eclectic woman.

Janice J. Randolph, 81, was killed when the 2000 Dodge Caravan she was driving collided with a 2008 Chrysler 300 and a 2019 Toyota Corolla before overturning. Randolph, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler, Sonya D. Buckhanon, 36, and also of Eclectic, was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old from Wetumpka, was not injured during the crash, which occurred on Alabama 14 at the 176 mile marker, approximately one and one-half miles east of Wetumpka.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.