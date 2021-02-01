A Cloudy, Cold, And Windy Welcome To February

by Ben Lang

February begins on a cloudy, cold, and windy note across our area. Midday temperatures were only in the 40s, and probably won’t warm much if at all through the afternoon. Meanwhile, thanks to a northwest of 15 to 25 mph, wind chills are in the 30s, and likely stay there through the afternoon. Clouds hang tough for the rest of the day, but gradually break up overnight. Monday evening looks quite cold, thanks in part to winds remaining quite strong. Actual air temperatures fall from the upper 30s at 7PM into the mid 30s by 11PM. However, wind chills will be in the 20s. Overnight lows fall into the low 30s, while wind chills remain in the low to mid 20s through sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday features more abundant sunshine, but remains cool and breezy. Afternoon highs warm into the upper 40s to low and mid 50s, but winds northwest winds remain at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 20s to low 30s. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. It should be less windy (finally) also. Wednesday night looks cold again, with lows in the 30s.

Clouds increase Thursday in advance of our next cold front. Showers arrive Thursday night and continue through Friday as the front moves through. Temperatures look milder both days, with highs in the mid 60s Thursday and Thursday night lows near 50°. Friday’s highs warm into the mid 60s as well, and Friday night lows fall into the 40s.

Rain could continue into next weekend, but models aren’t coming up with a consistent scenario for the weekend weather just yet. However, it appears as though temperatures could turn much colder for the latter half of the weekend and early next week.