DA Releases Body Cam Video After Mugshot Causes a Stir in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The mugshot of a suspect in a recent drug arrest in Selma — raised a lot of eyebrows — along with concerns that officers may have used excessive force during the arrest.

The partially swollen and scarred face of 26 year old Devonte Cleveland of Selma raised questions around the community — about how he got his injuries.

Some people suspected — that he was beaten-up by deputies during his arrest. Suspicions — Sheriff Mike Granthum says — are not grounded in fact.

“Which is not fair to those deputies. You just need to find what really and truly happened before you start getting the community in an uproar,” he said.

Granthum says Cleveland was one of the passengers in a vehicle that was pulled over about a week ago in Selma — for running a red light. Deputies found marijuana — an open whiskey bottle — and a loaded gun in the car — during the stop. And Granthum says — that’s when Cleveland took off running.

“He was tased as he was running. And when you get tased, you lose all muscular function. So, he fell flat on his face,” said Granthum.

“The sheriff’s office never laid hands on him. Nobody ever touched him in a violent way or anything. He just lost his balance due to the taser and fell — face first into the asphalt which caused quite a bit of damage to one side of his face.”

The Dallas County DA’s Office released body camera video of the incident. On the whole –the video appears to support the sheriff’s office version of what happened.

“Cameras don’t lie. I mean cameras are going to tell the truth,” said Granthum.

“In that body camera, it’s very obvious that he was tased. But under the family’s request, we’re withholding that video. It’s since been turned in to the District Attorney’s office for prosecution.

Cleveland is facing multiple drug charges — and one count of attempting to elude.

Thirty-one year old Rakeem Harris — and 29 year old Terrance Smith — are also charged in the case.