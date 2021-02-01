Dustin Diamond Known for Role in ’90s Sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’ Dead at 44

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of “Mega Python vs. Gatoroid” at The Ziegfeld Theater in New York. Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44. Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell,” was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday, February 1, after a three-week fight with carcinoma. His spokesman confirmed Diamond’s death. He was 44.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell”, was hospitalized last month in Florida. His team disclosed later he had cancer.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993. The show had spinoffs including “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. He also starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.”

