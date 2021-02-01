Dustin Diamond Known for Role in ’90s Sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’ Dead at 44

by Alabama News Network Staff

“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday, February 1, after a three-week fight with carcinoma. His spokesman confirmed Diamond’s death. He was 44.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom “Saved by the Bell”, was hospitalized last month in Florida. His team disclosed later he had cancer.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993. The show had spinoffs including “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in. He also starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.”

