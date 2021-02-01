FEBRUARY: Autauga County Family Support Center

by Janae Smith

The Family Support Center was founded in 1997 with a mission to improve the quality of life in children and families through education, advocacy and employment. The Center is funded through state, federal and local grants, as well as, donations from individuals, business and civic organizations. This funding allows the Center to offer FREE programs and services to the public regardless of race, gender or religion.

The Center offers Parent Education Classes, Fatherhood Classes, Life Skills Classes, Teen Pregnancy Classes, Public Awareness Presentations, GED Classes, EL Civics Classes, Basic Computer Classes, Employment Preparation Skills, ASVAB Tutoring and CaseManagement. The Center does not provide direct assistance with utilities, food, clothing or rent, but will make the appropriate referrals to assist our clients.