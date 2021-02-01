Montgomery Police Confirm One Fatality in Crash on Coliseum Boulevard

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police responded to a call of a single vehicle crash in the 1400 block of Coliseum Boulevard. The crash occurred on Monday, February 1, around 8 am.

Responding officers, once at the scene, made contact with an adult male who sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BREAKING: Montgomery Police tell me there is a confirmed fatality in this accident. We have a crew headed to the scene now. @ALNewsNetwork https://t.co/na4tupZ94i — Andrew James (@AndrewJamesNews) February 1, 2021

Police say the Northbound lanes are currently blocked but traffic is flowing slowly through the center turning lane.

Montgomery police are investigating the crash to determine the cause.