Montgomery Police Identify Victim in Fatal Coliseum Boulevard Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating an early morning traffic collision that resulted in one fatality.

On Monday, February 1, around 8 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1400 block of Coliseum Boulevard in reference to a single-vehicle traffic collision. At the scene, they located a 2009 Dodge Journey with one occupant. The driver, Jorge Luis, 38, of Montgomery, sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates that the Dodge was traveling southbound on Coliseum Boulevard at which time left the roadway and came to rest in a drainage ditch.

The investigation into this fatal crash is ongoing and no further information is available for release at this time.

This will be the 3rd Traffic Fatality of 2021.