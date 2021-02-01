Wetumpka Legislator Sponsoring Bill to Protect Confederate Monuments

by Alabama News Network Staff

A state legislator is sponsoring a bill to protect historical monuments. State Rep. Mike Holmes (R – Wetumpka) announced he is sponsoring to further strengthen the current Alabama Memorial Preservation Act. The Act protects monuments, markers, and other historical remembrances from removal, relocation, and destruction.

Holmes says today’s ‘cancel culture’ is erasing any mention of history and historical features that they find offensive, painful, or in conflict with their personal political beliefs. He says that the only way to determine where the state is going is to remember where the state been.

Under the provisions of Holmes’s legislation, no historical monument or memorial located on public property may be “relocated, removed, altered, renamed, dishonored, disparaged, or reinterpreted with competing signage, wording, symbols, objects, or other types of communication.

The bill would also strengthen the requirements that governments and other entities must meet in order to seek a waiver from the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection.

Each elected or appointed official who violates or votes in favor of violating provisions in the “Memorial Preservation Act of 2021” would be fined $10,000 a day for each day the violation continues until restorative action is taken.

Constitutionally-created boards of trustees would be specifically required to comply with the Act, according to the bill’s text.