Windy & Continued Cold Overnight

by Shane Butler

It’s definitely feeling every bit of winter on this first day of February! Northwesterly winds continue to filter in cold air to the region. The winds will remain gusty through Tuesday. The lingering clouds gradually give way and we’re expecting sunshine areawide tomorrow. Don’t expect a warm up though, temps will only manage upper 40s to lower 50s for highs. Our weather becomes quiet for a few days and temps actually start to warm up a bit. After a few mornings in the upper 20s to lower 30s, we could see highs in the mid 60s by Thursday afternoon. It’s a brief warming just ahead of the next cold front. It will be another rain maker for us Friday. Some rain activity could stick around into Saturday. A second front comes through Saturday night into Sunday. This one will pack quite a punch with much colder air invading the deep south. You can expect morning lows down in the lower to mid 20s early next week. More precipitation heads our way around the middle of next week. Looks like we’re facing a very active weather until further notice.