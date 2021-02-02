Alabama Debuts Online Scheduler for COVID-19 Vaccinations

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama has launched an online portal for people to check their eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations and make appointments. The Alabama Department of Public Health said the site at https://alcovidvaccine.gov/ allows those eligible to make an appointment if shots are available in their county of choice. Starting Feb. 8, Alabama will expand who is eligible for the vaccine. That will include everyone 65 and older, educators, court officials, corrections officers, postal employees, grocery store workers, some manufacturing workers, public transit workers, agriculture employees, state legislators, and constitutional officers.

