Gov. Ivey Leases CoreCivic Prisons in $3 Billion Plan

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Gov. Kay Ivey has committed the state of Alabama to lease two major prisons from one of the nation’s biggest private prison operators. The signed agreements with CoreCivic are for two prisons that haven’t been built yet. President Joe Biden has ordered the federal system to eliminate private prisons, but these terms are different: CoreCivic will own the buildings, but they’ll be operated by the state Department of Corrections and staffed by state workers. Together, they’ll house 7,000 inmates. The plan calls for a third prison as well, and the plan’s total cost is about $3 billion.

