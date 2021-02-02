Alabama News Network Preparing to Launch All-New News App

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network will be launching a new news app in the next few days. We hope you’ll be excited to use it.

In order to make sure you get the latest news when we make the switch, please have “automatic updates” turned on in your device settings of your phone or tablet.

If you don’t wish to turn on your automatic updates, you will need to manually update the Alabama News Network app later this week.

Our all-new app will be available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store in the next few days. Please keep checking to make sure you have our updated version.

Apple App Store

Google Play Store