Amazon Workers Voting Next Week on Whether to Unionize

Amazon workers will vote next week on whether to unionize in one of the most visible labor-organizing pushes at the online retailing giant.

Employees at the Bessemer facility are seeking to form a union to represent the full and part-time workers at the center. The employees are seeking to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Mail-in balloting begins Feb. 8, under a decision posted last month by the National Labor Relations Board.

