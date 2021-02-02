Amazon Workers Voting Next Week on Whether to Unionize

by Alabama News Network Staff

Amazon workers will vote next week on whether to unionize in one of the most visible labor-organizing pushes at the online retailing giant.

Employees at the Bessemer facility are seeking to form a union to represent the full and part-time workers at the center. The employees are seeking to be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Mail-in balloting begins Feb. 8, under a decision posted last month by the National Labor Relations Board.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)