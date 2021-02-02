Covington County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Task Force Searching for Drug Trafficking Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 22nd Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force is searching for wanted fugitive Fredrick Laquan Everett, 34. Everett is wanted for two counts of Drug Trafficking.

He is known to reside or hang out in the McKenzie, Opp, and Andalusia areas. He also goes by the nicknames of Frog and BoingBoing.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Fredrick Laquan Everett, please immediately call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867). Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You may also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!