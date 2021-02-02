Dadeville Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges of a Child Under 12-Years Old

Rashad Snell,
Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

A Dadeville man is behind bars following an investigation into the Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12-years-old.

Kodak Digital Still Camera

Roger Wayne Pennington, 37, was arrested and charged with the following charges:

  • Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12-years-old
  • Rape 1st Degree
  • Sodomy 1st Degree
  • Possession of Child Pornography
  • Production of Child Pornography
  • Sexual Torture
  • Willful Abuse of a Child ( 2 counts)

Pennington is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail for the charges listed above.

Categories: Crime, News
Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts