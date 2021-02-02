Dadeville Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Abuse Charges of a Child Under 12-Years Old

by Rashad Snell

A Dadeville man is behind bars following an investigation into the Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12-years-old.

Roger Wayne Pennington, 37, was arrested and charged with the following charges:

Sexual Abuse of a Child Less than 12-years-old

Rape 1st Degree

Sodomy 1st Degree

Possession of Child Pornography

Production of Child Pornography

Sexual Torture

Willful Abuse of a Child ( 2 counts)

Pennington is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail for the charges listed above.