Dreamland BBQ Expanding to East Montgomery

A popular BBQ restaurant is expanding to east Montgomery.

Managing Partner Bob Parker confirmed with Alabama News Network that Dreamland BBQ has purchased the former Shrimp Basket location at the corner of Vaughn Road and Taylor Road in Sturbridge.

Parker says the new location will reach more than their usual clientele that frequent their downtown location.

“We realize the things that really made us successful downtown are kind of hurting us right now,” Parker said. “We are not operating near residents; people are not traveling as much into the downtown area to see the conventions, military is not moving around, and we lost baseball, so we decided we need to be near people.”

The second Montgomery location hopes to open in the spring.

The downtown location reopened today after temporarily closing in September due to the pandemic.