EA Sports Bringing Back NCAA Football Game After Long-awaited Return

by Rashad Snell

Video gamers are rejoicing as EA Sports announces they will be bringing back NCAA Football.

This will be the first edition of the game of the game since 2013 with Michigan Quarterback Denard Robinson gracing the cover of NCAA Football 14.

EA Sports says over 100 teams will be on the new game and will move forward without rosters that include the names, images or likenesses of real college players.

There isn’t a date set on when the game will return or even a date when the return will be announced other than it won’t be coming back for 2021.