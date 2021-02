Governor Ivey Delivers State of the State Address

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday evening Governor Ivey delivered her 2021 State of the State Address.

Tuesday was also the ceremonial first day of the 2021 Alabama Legislative Session.

Initially lawmakers will focus on passing local bills and budgets.

The Coronavirus pandemic, appropriations, and prisons will take precedent as the session moves on.

Click here to see Governor Ivey’s State of the State Address.