Jeff Bezos Stepping Down as CEO of Amazon

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, February 2, Amazon announced that Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO later this year. He’s held the role since he founded the company nearly 30 years ago.

Bezos built the company from an online bookstore into a behemoth that sells just about everything.

Amazon said he’ll be replaced in the fall by Andy Jassy, who runs Amazon’s cloud business. Bezos will then become the company’s executive chairman.

