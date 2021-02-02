Montgomery Firefighters Combat Fire at Home on Bell Chase Drive, Home Severely Damaged

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire/Rescue Department is investigating a structure fire.

On February 2, fire units responded to a call around 11:05 Tuesday morning in the 4400 block of Bell Chase Drive. At the scene, firefighters found a single story house with smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters declared it a W-3 working fire.

Fire units quickly extinguished the fire containing it only to the home but the home sustained extensive damage.

No firefighter of civilian in the fire. Firefighters are working to determine the cause.