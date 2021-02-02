Opening Day of the Legislature to Feature “State of the State” Address

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the 2021 regular session, which will be conducted differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawmakers convene at noon today. Republican lawmakers have said a top priority will be legislation to shield companies and others from civil lawsuit liability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama lawmakers will also have to draw new congressional districts later this year following the 2020 Census.

Gov. Kay Ivey will give her annual State of the State address tonight, but legislators will watch by remote feed instead of gathering before her in the Alabama Capitol.

We will bring you the governor’s address live on our digital platforms: the Alabama News Network website, our mobile app and our Facebook page.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)