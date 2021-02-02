Parole Officer Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Himself

by Rashad Snell

A Probation and Parole Officer with the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is in the hospital this morning following an accidental shooting. The shooting occurred at the Bureau of Pardons and Paroles in the 800 block of South Perry Street.

On Tuesday, February 2, the officer accidentally discharged the firearm in the Montgomery Field Office cause a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The officer is at Baptist South hospital and is in good condition.

Only one officer involved and no other people harmed.