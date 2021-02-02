Sunshine is Back

by Ryan Stinnett

It is a cold morning with temperatures in the lower 30s and with winds remaining gusty, wind chills are well down in the 20s this morning. Today and tomorrow, will be warmer with plenty of sunshine both days. It will remain breezy today; highs will be in the lower 50s, while highs Wednesday highs return to the upper 50s.

RAIN RETURNS TO END THE WORK WEEK: While much of the day on Thursday will be dry, an approaching cold front will cause clouds to increase through the day as highs surge to near 65°. That front will bring rain to the state late Thursday night into Friday morning, with rain amounts less than 1/2 inch expected, and no severe storms as the air will be stable. The front will push down into South Alabama through the day Friday, and behind it colder air returns with highs in the 50s. A weak wave of low pressure looks to track along the front late Friday night and into Saturday meaning rain is likely across South Alabama for our Saturday. Saturday looks cloudy and wet at times, with highs in the 50s.

ANOTHER COLD BLAST: By Sunday, and reinforcing shot of bitterly cold air will move into Alabama, and Sunday should be a day of falling temperatures and by the afternoon lower 40s are expected over South/Central Alabama with a strong northwest wind. These winds could be ushering in the coldest air so far this winter for Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: By Monday morning, we are going to see lows well down into the 20s for much of South/Central Alabama. The sky will be clear and despite sunshine in full supply, we are likely to only see highs in the low 40s Monday afternoon. For the rest of the week, we should see a gradual warming trend. We could have moisture return on Tuesday with the chance for some precipitation, but for now it looks to be all liquid, but of course this is still a week away.

Have a Tuesday that is memorable!!!

Ryan