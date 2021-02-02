Virus, Prison Crisis and Gambling Before Lawmakers in 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers will return to Montgomery for the 2021 regular session, which will be conducted differently because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers convene at noon Tuesday. Republican lawmakers have said a top priority will be legislation to shield companies and others from civil lawsuit liability during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alabama lawmakers will also have to draw new congressional districts later this year following the 2020 Census. Gov. Kay Ivey will give her annual State of the State address Tuesday night, but legislators will watch by remote feed instead of gathering before her in the Alabama Capitol.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved