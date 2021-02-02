Volunteers Distribute Over 17 Tons of Food at Bloch Park in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

As the debate about the size of a new Coronavirus relief packages rages on in Washington — many families continue to struggle to put food on the table.

Word of a food giveaway — always seems to spread like wildfire in Selma. And it never fails — to draw a crowd.

More than a thousand — 32 lb. boxes of food were handed out to families — at a drive-thru food giveaway Tuesday at Bloch Park.

Robert Walker of Valley Grande got one for his family.

“It means a lot to us. Me and my wife is on fixed income and we can’t go to the grocery store and just get what we want, you know what I’m talking about. But I’m thankful for everything we get,” said Walker.

The Son Light Center food ministry of Gospel Tabernacle Church coordinated the event.

“The pandemic is not over. And unfortunately it’s gone on so long that it’s become commonplace and almost normal, a new normal in our lives. And sometimes people can forget how much people are hurting still,” said volunteer Ryan Varner.

“It’s a lot of people out of work, don’t have their jobs. And we’re just going through tough times. So, these boxes are to assist people with feeding their families,” said Rev. John Grayson.

The giveaways are part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

More than 17 tons of food was passed out at today’s event.