2021 Hangout Music Festival Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

by Alabama News Network Staff

A popular music festival in Gulf Shores has been postponed.

Organizers say that the Hangout Music Festival that was originally set for May 21-23, 2021, was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

The Festival made the announcement on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers say they are exploring options for a 2021 Hangout event in the fall. If not, the next Hangout will be held May 20-22, 2022.

“Until then, we will continue to monitor the ever-changing COVID situation and regularly speak with local officials and artists teams,” Festival organizers said. “We are itching to do this show, so trust that we are going to do everything we can to make it happen while keeping the health & safety of ours fans, artists, crew and partners as top priority.”

Anyone who had tickets to this year’s event will be contacted soon regarding the process for exchanging or refunding tickets.