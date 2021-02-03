Alabama solidifies top Draft Class, Auburn adds several including Carver’s Gaston

by Adam Solomon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama football announced the addition of Terrion Arnold and Camar Wheaton to its 2021 recruiting class during the February signing period on Wednesday. The two players join the Crimson Tide’s 25 student-athletes from the early signing period in December to bring Alabama’s total to 27 in the 2021 class.

Alabama’s 2021 signing class ranks No. 1 nationally by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals.

The 27 high school players come from 11 states – Alabama (5), Florida (6), Texas (7), Maryland (2), Georgia (1) Louisiana (1), Michigan (1), Mississippi (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1) and Wisconsin (1).

Listed by position, the Crimson Tide added to its roster – five a piece at offensive lineman, defensive back and linebackers; four apiece at defensive lineman and wide receiver; and one player at quarterback, tight end and an athlete.

Among the 27 players are:

Nine five-star prospects (by at least one of the following: 247Sports, 247Composite, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com): Terrion Arnold, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton

Twenty-five student-athletes are listed as a four-star prospect by at least one of the following: 247Sports, Rivals.com and/or ESPN.com

Sixteen players were ranked in the Top 100 of the 247Composite: JC Latham (2), Tommy Brockermeyer (5), Dallas Turner (8), Kool-Aid McKinstry (17), Damon Payne (23), Terrion Arnold (25), Jacorey Brooks (26), Camar Wheaton (33), Agiye Hall (44), JoJo Earle (46), Deontae Lawson (51), TJ Ferguson (57), Keanu Koht (58), Christian Leary (74), Jalen Milroe (81), Monkell Goodwine (91)

Twenty-two players were ranked in the ESPN300: Terrion Arnold, Kendrick Blackshire, James Brockermeyer, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Ian Jackson, Keanu Koht, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Jaeden Roberts, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton, Kaine Williams

Twenty-one players were listed on the Rivals250: Terrion Arnold, Kendrick Blackshire, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Ian Jackson, Keanu Koht, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Devonta Smith, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton, Kaine Williams

Seventeen players were listed on the Rivals100: Terrion Arnold, Tommy Brockermeyer, Jacorey Brooks, Kadarius Calloway, JoJo Earle, Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr., Monkell Goodwine, Agiye Hall, Keanu Koht, JC Latham, Deontae Lawson, Christian Leary, Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry, Jalen Milroe, Damon Payne, Dallas Turner, Camar Wheaton

2020-21 Alabama Football Recruiting Roster (Alphabetical)

ENROLLED (14)

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School

James Brockermeyer OL 6-3 270 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

Tommy Brockermeyer OL 6-5 292 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal

Jacorey Brooks WR 6-2 190 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy

Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr. OL 6-4 290 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County

Monkell Goodwine DL 6-4 278 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy

Agiye Hall WR 6-3 195 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale

Ian Jackson LB 6-1 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville

Keanu Koht LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach

JC Latham OL 6-6 325 Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy

Deontae Lawson LB 6-2 217 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian

Christian Leary WR 5-10 185 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater

Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley

Jalen Milroe QB 6-2 201 Katy, Texas/Tompkins

Robbie Ouzts TE 6-4 260 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill

SUMMER ENROLLEES (13)

Terrion Arnold DB 6-0 180 Tallahassee, Fla./John Paul II Catholic

Anquin Barnes DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee

Kendrick Blackshire LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville

Kadarius Calloway DB 6-0 200 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia

JoJo Earle WR 5-10 175 Aledo,Texas/Aledo

Khyree Jackson DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.

Tim Keenan III DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay

Damon Payne DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville

Jaeden Roberts OL 6-5 340 Houston, Texas/North Shore

Devonta Smith DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle

Dallas Turner LB 6-4 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas

Kaine Williams DB 6-2 195 Marrero, La./John Ehret

Camar Wheaton RB 5-11 190 Garland, Texas/Lakeview Centennial

Auburn – Auburn football is adding six of the nation’s top high school and junior college football players for the 2021 season.

“I’m really excited about this group of guys and all the guys we’ve signed,” Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said. “It comes back to people – let’s get the right people here. We wanted guys who want to be at Auburn. I think we have something here at Auburn University that is different.

“Every one of these guys know they have to come in here and work hard. We want guys we can develop, guys who want to be developed. It has to be a good fit – not just football, but academically, socially, all the things that are important. In our process, fit was a major factor – do these guys love football, high character guys, competitive guys, guys that want to come in here and work hard, guys that are winners. No doubt in my mind we got the right ones.”

Cayden Bridges S 6-2 190 Magee, MS/Magee

Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. WR 5-11 165 Fort Myers, FL/Lehigh Senior

Juwon Gaston S 5-11 187 Montgomery, AL/Carver

Eku Leota Edge 6-4 250 Asheville, NC/Northwestern

Colby Smith OT 6-8 320 Reidsville, NC/Rockingham County

Joko Willis LB 6-3 215 LaGrange, GA/Independence CC

Cayden Bridges (S, 6-2, 190; Magee HS; Magee, Miss.): Talented two-sport contributor from a championship program … first team Class 3A all-state for Coach Teddy Dyess at Magee High … recorded 52 tackles, 6 TFL, 4 INT and caught 44 passes for 606 yards and seven scores as a senior, helping the Trojans to an 11-0 record and the state title … first team Class 3A all-state and all-Division 8-3A … Bernard Blackwell North-South All-Star Game … 24/7 ranks him among the top 40 overall prospects in Mississippi … also a baseball letterman

Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. (WR, 5-11, 165; Lehigh Senior HS; Fort Myers, Fla.): Speedy receiving target who excelled on both sides of the ball for the Lehigh Lightning … 28 receptions for 690 yards with 9 TD catches and 290 rushing yards with 6 TD runs plus 7 INT, an INT and PR score as a senior for Coach James Chaney … second-team all-Florida … Rotary South All-Star Classic … News-Press all-area … one of the top 60 overall prospects in Florida by 24/7, ESPN, Rivals, PrepStar … No. 14 athlete nationally by 24/7 … district and regional sprint champion

Juwon Gaston (S, 5-11, 187; Garver HS; Montgomery, Ala.): Productive defender with great versatility … scored six touchdowns, three on returns, as a senior for Coach James Thompson and the Carver High Wolverines … also recorded 54 tackles, four interceptions … Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Montgomery Advertiser all-metro … rated among the top 25 overall prospects in Alabama by 24/7 and ESPN …. also a basketball letterman helping the Wolverines to the 2019 Class 6A title game

Eku Leota (Edge; 6-4, 250; Northwestern; Asheville HS; Asheville, N.C.): Earned 2020 third-team all-Big Ten honors at Northwestern, where he played in 18 games, recording 25 tackles, 10.0 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 2 FF from 2019-20 … career sack leader at Asheville High, playing for Coach David Burdette … 56 tackles, 15 TFL, seven sacks as a senior … also caught 12 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns as a tight end … WMAC all-conference … NC Shrine Bowl finalist … top 25 prospect in North Carolina by ESPN and 24/7… also a basketball letterman

Colby Smith (OT, 6-8, 320; Rockingham County HS; Reidsville, N.C.): Offensive line prospect with tremendous size, footwork and leverage … 62 career tackles, 9.0 TFL as a three-year contributor for Coach Brad Baker and the Rockingham County Cougars, who will play a spring schedule in 2021 … first team all-MidState 3A Conference and second team Greensboro News all-area … HSOT all-West … also a basketball letterman … 24/7, Rivals and ESPN ranks him among top 35 prospects in North Carolina

Joko Willis (LB, 6-3, 215; Independence (Kan.) CC; Troup County HS; LaGrange, Ga.): xxx … redshirted the 2019 campaign at Independence CC and the Pirates did not have a 2020 fall season … ESPN rates him the top juco OLB prospect nationally … ranked No. 2 at his position among junior college prospects by 24/7 … all-state linebacker at Troup County (Ga.) High for Coach Tanner Glisson … also caught 39 passes for 869 yards and 8 scores as a senior for the Tigers … also a basketball letterman