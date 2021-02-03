Gambling, virus bills before lawmakers in 2021

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama lawmakers are beginning the 2021 regular session.

Republican Sen. Del Marsh said Tuesday that he hopes to introduce his planned lottery and gambling bill as soon as possible. Marsh said he believes voters are “ready to address this issue.”

Republican lawmakers have said a top priority will be legislation to shield companies and others from civil lawsuit liability during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alabama lawmakers will also have to draw new congressional districts later this year following the 2020 Census.

