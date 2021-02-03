Ivey Q&A: Governor discusses gambling, prisons and COVID

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says she will not negotiate a compact with a federal Native American tribe unless voters approve expanded gambling.

Ivey sat down with reporters Wednesday and said that state voters should have the final say over whether to expand casino offerings or create a state lottery.

The Republican governor also defended her decision to lease new prisons. Lawmakers have criticized the proposal that could cost $3 billion over 30 years.

Ivey did not commit to proposals to change sentencing laws or to alter the state law that prohibits the removal of Confederate monuments.

