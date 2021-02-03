Reward Offered in Car Theft at Brewbaker Motors

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brewbaker Motors is offering a $1,000 reward to help solve the theft of a vehicle from the dealership on Eastern Boulevard in Montgomery.

According to CrimeStoppers, on Sunday, January 17, surveillance video captured a white SUV driving onto the property and parking. A male got out the vehicle, broke into the dealership and stole keys to vehicles on the lot.

The suspects returned in a blue 4-door vehicle. They pulled to the side of the service road to allow one of the suspects out in order to steal a black Dodge.

According to CrimeStoppers, the lights of the car came on as soon as the suspects drove up, giving an indicator that they had the keys.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.