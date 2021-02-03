Video of Forceful Arrest of Selma Woman Goes Viral

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma police officer is now on administrative duties — pending an investigation into an incident he was involved in — that has gone viral on Facebook.

Cell phone video of a white police officer — forcefully taking down and arresting a black woman during a disturbance call Tuesday afternoon — has a lot of people upset.

The incident happened near King Street and Furniss Avenue.

Police arrested two people during the incident. Thirty-one year old Erica Parker of Selma is charged with second degree assault on a police officer — resisting arrest — and obstruction of justice.

Thirty-eight year old Tanesha Brown of Selma — is charged with resisting arrest — and disorderly conduct.

“Assault in the second degree on a police officer is a felony. The other charges are misdemeanors,” said City Attorney Major Madison, Jr.

“Those two individuals will receive due process in either municipal court or district court.”

City officials held a press conference Wednesday morning — to inform the public that an investigation into the matter is underway — by an unidentified outside law enforcement agency.

“And based on what we have seen so far, we have put the officer on administrative duties until such investigation is complete,” said Police Chief Kenta Fulford.

“We are just going to wait and see the outcome of the investigations that are going on,” said Mayor James Perkins, Jr.

“The outcome of the accusations made against citizens will be handled due process in a court of law. This administration is not overlooking this matter. And neither will we overlook any other matters in the future,” he said.